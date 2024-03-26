New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva has been detained while leading party's protest demanding resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is in ED custody in the Liquor Excise Policy case.

On Tuesday, BJP hit the streets from Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium to Delhi Secretariat via ITO. Police used water cannons at the BJP workers as they tried to march towards the Secretariat crossing the barricades raised by Delhi Police.

Also Read | Generative AI: 63% of Indian Enterprises Believe GenAI Is Important for Efforts Towards Sustainability, Says Study.

"The CM of Delhi is corrupt and dishonest and he has looted the people of Delhi. We are going to the Secretariat to demand his resignation... The government is not running from the jail. Just like AAP's character, the orders are also fake... Arvind Kejriwal has to resign," Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva told ANI ahead of getting detained.

"Arvind Kejriwal is in jail and he thinks he will run the government from jail. Previously, many chief ministers were arrested and they also believe the same... Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa had to tender their resignations after their arrests," another BJP leader said.

Also Read | NEET Aspirant From Uttar Pradesh Dies by Suicide After Hanging Himself From Fan in Rajasthan's Kota.

He further said, "BJP leaders and party workers are protesting... This protest will not stop till Kejriwal submits his resignation. Arvind Kejriwal used to say he would never take bribes, bungalows, cars but he has taken all the benefits."

BJP candidate from New Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency Bansuri Swaraj sad, "Running the government from the jail is unfavourable to the people of Delhi... I want to ask Arvind Kejriwal why is his soul asleep. You should resign based on ethics... They are doing press conferences to create false sympathy..."

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) protestors were detained outside Patel Chowk metro station while protesting against the arrest of its convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Among those who were detained were Punjab Minister and AAP leader Harjot Singh Bains.

AAP leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said that the people of Delhi would continue to fight for Kejriwal.

"The people of Delhi are not able to understand how Arvind Kejriwal was sent to jail and Sharad Reddy was granted bail when both were booked under the same charges...The people of Delhi will continue to fight for Arvind Kejriwal" he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)