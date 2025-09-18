New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva welcomed the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision to conduct Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the national capital.

"I welcome SIR in Delhi. In the last assembly elections, we submitted numerous memoranda to the Election Commission with evidence of how the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress had infiltrated intruders in Delhi. This was caught in Delhi and Bihar. For the security of the country, it is necessary that all the intruders are out of the country. Rahul Gandhi's vote theft has been caught. In 2019, the voter's list was different, and in 2020, Vidhan Sabha polls saw an increase of 8 lakh votes. They only want to increase their vote bank. SIR is very important for the entire country," Sachdeva told ANI.

The Election Commission of India has decided to begin the SIR of Electoral Rolls in the entire country.

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, has started preparations for the successful conduct of the Special Intensive Revision in Delhi. For the convenience of the General Public, the voter list of the Special Intensive Revision 2002 and mapping of the present Assembly Constituencies with those of 2002 have been uploaded on the website of the CEO Delhi, an official release stated.

The CEO of the Delhi office has also started preparations for the successful conduct of the Special Intensive Revision. Booth Level Officers have been appointed in all Assembly Constituencies. All Officers concerned, i.e. District Election Officers, Electoral Registration Officers, Assistant. Electoral Registration Officers and Booth Level Officers have been imparted training.

Earlier, the Election Commission (EC) on September 10 held a conference of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of all States and Union Territories, and assessed the preparedness for the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

This was the third Conference of Chief Electoral Officers this year. The conference was inaugurated by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in the presence of Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. (ANI)

