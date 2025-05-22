New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri participated in Tiranga Yatra organised in Delhi on Thursday to honour the Indian armed forces for their role in Operation Sindoor. Lauding the success of Op Sindoor, Bidhuri appreciated PM Modi's diplomacy and called the decision "fearless".

Speaking to ANI, Bidhuri said, "Earlier India used to give dossiers against Pakistan, but the world didn't accept. Today the world is with India. This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomacy. 'India ne ghar mein ghus kar mara'. Their air bases were destroyed. 100 terrorists were killed. So this is new India. We are conducting Tiranga Yatra to salute the Armed forces and laud PM Modi's fearless decision."

Earlier in the day, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini carried out the Tiranga Yatra in Ladwa.

The CM, in his address to the people, stated that the rallies were occasions to pay true homage to the sense of patriotism and sacrifice.

"Tiranga Yatra is being organised in Ladwa today. Tiranga Yatras are being organised across the country...These Yatras are not just events but occasions to pay true homage to the sense of patriotism and sacrifice...This Yatra is not just of the tricolour, this is a Yatra of our pledge, bravery and self-respect. This Yatra is for those brave jawans who, through Operation Sindoor, elevated India's honour, safety and prestige," Saini said, addressing the people.

He further stated that the Operation Sindoor was just not a military operation but a symbol of the great bravery of the Indian soldiers."Operation Sindoor is a saga in its own. This was not just a military operation, it was a symbol of the great bravery of Indian soldiers. It was the pledge of keeping 'sindoor' on the forehead of Maa Bharati safe. I salute this brave soil of Haryana, where lakhs of youth are always eager to serve Bharat Mata. This Tiranga Yatra is a message to those brave soldiers that the entire nation stands with them. This Tiranga Yatra today salutes the bravery of those soldiers who made Operation Sindoor successful," he added.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched the 'Tiranga Yatra' on May 13 and this will continue until May 23. The yatra aims to honour the valour of Indian soldiers and inform citizens about Operation Sindoor's recent success. (ANI)

