New Delhi. May 6 (PTI) Delhi BJP leaders and workers headed by state president Adesh Gupta staged a protest against arrest of party spokesperson Tajinderpal Singh Bagga by Punjab Police on Friday.

The protesters raised slogans against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and the Punjab Police even as police here tried to stop them from moving to AAP headquarters on DDU Marg.

Also Read | Moto Edge 30 India Launch Confirmed for May 12, 2022.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Delhi BJP vice president Virendra Sachdeva, Vikram Mittal, party spokesperson Praveen Kapoor and many other leaders were present in the protest.

Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police from his home in Janakpuri area in connection with a case registered in Mohali last month.

Also Read | Tajinder Bagga Arrest: From The BJP Leader’s Arrest by Punjab Police to His Return to Delhi, Here’s All That Happened During the Day.

In a high-voltage drama, a Delhi Police team took Bagga's custody in Kurukshetra, Haryana from the Punjab Police after having them stopped by their Haryana counterparts.

Bagga was booked by the Punjab Police on charges related to making provocative statements, promoting enmity, and criminal intimidation.

The case was registered on a complaint made by AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)