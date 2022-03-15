New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Delhi BJP leaders including its president Adesh Gupta has urged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to declare "The Kashmir Files" movie tax-free in the city.

In a letter, Gupta said states like Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Goa have already made the movie, based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s, tax-free.

"Gupta demanded that state government should make film 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in Delhi so that more people may get to know the reality of atrocities committed against Kashmiri Pandits," a Delhi BJP statement said.

Gupta added that the film shows the "pain, agony, struggle and plight of Kashmiri Pandits" in the 1990s and is a "moving story".

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Mayor Mukesh Suryan also wrote a letter to Kejriwal, urging him to make the movie tax-free in cinema halls.

Suryan said he wrote the letter on behalf of people of Delhi so the majority of them could watch the movie.

"The movie has showcased the pain of Kashmiri Pandits as it has showcased true incidents in a realistic manner. The movie is being liked by people and it is gathering good reactions.

"'The Kashmir Files' movie should be made tax-free in Delhi so prices of movie tickets could be reduced and people could watch it in cinema halls," Suryan said in a statement.

