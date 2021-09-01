New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Tuesday took a dig at the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government over heavy waterlogging in the city, saying the present dispensation fulfilled its dream of ensuring water supply to all households in the national capital.

Rains lashed many parts of the national capital on Tuesday, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in several areas of the city.

"The state government in the past seven years has done nothing with regard to waterlogging, and even today wherever there was waterlogging there was no arrangement to drain it out. So much so that rain water not only entered houses but even some hospitals," said a statement, quoting Gupta.

"Their (AAP-government) dream of ensuring water supply reaching every household has been fulfilled today when there is waterlogging in colonies of the city and vehicular traffic has come to a halt," he added.

The departments, including the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), responsible for this were seemingly missing from the scene as if they don't exist, he claimed.

No immediate reaction from the AAP government was available on the issue.

Inundated streets led to traffic snarls on several key stretches such as ITO, Vikas Marg, Ring Road near IP Estate flyover, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Dhaula Kuan, near Bhikaji Cama Place on Ring Road, Narayana, Rohtak Road, Peeragarhi and Nangloi among others.

Many Delhi residents also uploaded videos of waterlogged streets across the national capital on social media.

According to the 53-year-old leader, he had alerted the state government before the onset of the monsoon and even suggested measures for the preparations of the same, but all of it was "overlooked".

"Kejriwal and his ministers were busy in election tourism in other states and such a sorry state of affairs now. This waterlogging may lead to water-borne diseases like dengue, malaria or chikungunya, affecting the health of thousands of people," he said.

