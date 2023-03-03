New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) A day after a 37-year-old DGCA officer and his wife committed suicide here in a span of hours, their bodies were handed over to family members, police said on Friday.

Ajaypal Singh Orgay and his wife Monika consumed some poisonous substance at their residence in south Delhi.

Orgay worked as an operation officer in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) cell.

A senior police officer said after conducting post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the family members on Friday.

On Thursday, police had received a call regarding a possible suicide at a flat in Block-3A, Transit Camp Hudco Place. The call was made by Orgay's friend Ashish Tiwari, a resident of Mahavir Enclave.

When police reached the spot, they found Monika lying unconscious with froth oozing from her mouth. She was taken to Safdarjung Hospital, where she was declared dead.

The neighbours revealed that Orgay allegedly committed suicide a few hours earlier.

Monika had allegedly found her husband in an unconscious state and taken him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

She then came home, consumed a poisonous substance and killed herself, police said, adding that the couple got married on November 26 last year.

No suicide note was recovered from the house and no foul play is suspected, police said.

Their neighbours told police that they used to have frequent arguments.

