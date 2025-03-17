Dehradun, Mar 17 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy from Delhi on Monday drowned in the swimming pool of his boarding school in Mussoorie.

The incident occurred at the local Wynberg-Allen School.

The boy fainted while practising swimming, Senior Sub-Inspector at Mussoorie Kotwali police station Krishna Kumar Singh said, quoting the school staff.

He was brought dead to the community hospital by the headmaster, following which his family rushed to the school.

They were handed the boy's body after post-mortem, Singh said, adding, an investigation is on in the matter.

