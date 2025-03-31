New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Delhi recorded an average air quality index of 231 during the January-March period, the lowest for the quarter in five years, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said on Monday.

The CAQM, which formulates air pollution control plans for Delhi-NCR, said the January-March period of 2025 saw the best air quality in the last five years.

The average AQI for this quarter was 231, compared to 250 in 2024; 240 in 2023; 241 in 2022 and 278 in 2021, it said.

In 2025, there was not a single day when the AQI crossed 400. There were six such days in 2021, one in 2022, three in 2023 and three in 2024, it said.

During the first quarter of 2025, Delhi had 36 days with an AQI below 200, compared to 13 such days in 2021, 27 in 2022, 35 in 2023 and 41 in 2024.

Favourable weather conditions, along with efforts from various agencies, have helped improve Delhi's air quality, the panel said.

