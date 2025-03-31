New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Delhi witnessed its best average Air Quality Index (AQI) readings on the month of March, 2025, at 170 AQI, down from six points in 2024, the Commission for Air Quality Management said on Monday.

According to CAQM, the January-March quarter witnessed the best AQI during the last five years (since 2020).

"The month of March, 2025 witnesses the best average AQI (Air Quality Index) in Delhi at 170; The average AQI for the month of March during 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 has been 223, 217, 170 and 176 respectively," read a statement from CAQM.

"The average AQI of Delhi for the quarter January-March, 2025 has also been the best during the last five years. The average AQI during this quarter stood at 231 in 2025 as against 250 in 2024; 240 in 2023; 241 in 2022; and 278 in 2021," the statement added.

CAQM further said that the January-March quarter did not witness an AQI higher than 400, compared to three days being over 400 in 2024.

"This quarter in 2025 did not witness even a single day with average AQI more than 400. There were 06, 01, 03, and 03 such days during years 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 respectively," the statement read.

Moreover, the National Capital witnessed 36 days of AQI being lower than 200 in the last five years. In 2024, there were 41 days with below 200 AQI.

"There have been 36 days where the average AQI of Delhi during the first quarter of 2025 was less than 200. This is significantly higher than 13 days in 2021, 27 days in 2022, and 35 days in 2023. This parameter was better only in 2024, which had 41 such days during the corresponding period," CAQM said.

CAQM is working closely with various stakeholders concerned to take effective measures for prevention, control and abatement of air pollution and to improve the air quality in NCR. (ANI)

