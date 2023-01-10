New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): As many as three people sleeping on the pavement including a woman were injured by a cluster bus that went out of control, informed officials on Tuesday.

The cluster bus went out of control near Delhi's Rohtak Road Sarai Rohilla railway station.

Also Read | We Convinced Them Not to Indulge in Violence. In the Coming Time, We’ll Organise ‘Samadhan … – Latest Tweet by ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan.

According to the initial investigation by the police, the accident happened due to the brake failure of the bus.

Police reached the accident spot and an investigation is underway.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Tigress T4 Gives Birth to Four More Cubs in Pench Tiger Reserve; Her Offspring Count Reaches 20.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)