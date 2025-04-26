New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): The CBI has arrested an Area Inspector from the Central Zone of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in Sadiq Nagar for taking a bribe of Rs 10,000.

According to an official release, the accused was posted as Area Inspector of the Joint Assessor & Collector, Central Zone MCD, Assessment and Collection Department, Sadiq Nagar, New Delhi.

The CBI registered a case against the accused on allegations that the accused demanded a bribe amount of Rs 10,000 from the complainant for obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the property tax related to the complainant's property.

As per the release, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused Area Inspector red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000/- from the complainant. The accused was subsequently apprehended. Investigation is continuing.

Earlier on April 19, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a private person in a case related to cyber fraud for using the Delhi Jal Board logo to cheat unsuspecting complainants and other victims.

CBI registered a case on April 15, on the basis of a complaint filed against unknown persons on allegations that the unknown persons illegally intruded the mobile of the complainant by persuading her to install a malware/APK file in the name and logo of Delhi Jal Board, to resolve water connection of DJB, which would be otherwise disconnected due to non-payment of dues.

The accused allegedly accessed the WhatsApp account, financial data and other mobile data of the complainant. Further, WhatsApp accounts of victims were being used to spread the malware, and malicious links showed a chain of compromise in WhatsApp accounts. The Delhi Jal Board logo is also used as a Display Picture (DP) in their WhatsApp accounts. (ANI)

