New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at the residence and other locations related to the former secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ramesh Abhishek, in connection with a corruption case linked to assets that are disproportionate to known sources of income, an official said.

As per the official, Lokpal was investigating allegations against the former DPIIT secretary, and based on its order, the central investigating agency registered a case.

Abhishek, a 1982-batch IAS officer from the Bihar cadre, retired in 2019.

