New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Amid the farmer's 'Delhi chalo' protest march, Police used tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers at the Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) on Friday.

Farmers were heading to Delhi as part of their protest march against the Centre's Farm laws.

"Framers from Punjab and Haryana are approaching Delhi for our program organised in Ram Lila maidan. Khattar government tried to stop us on the Punjab-Haryana border. They used water and cannon and tried to stop us. But we managed to surpass that. We are protesting the farm laws which are against the interest of farmers and the interest of the country," said Saddu Singh Aggrawal, one of the protestors heading towards the national capital.

Police have been deployed on the Delhi border in view of farmers' movement and all vehicles heading towards Delhi are being checked. Apart from the presence of personnel, barricading laced with barbwires was placed to stop the approaching protestors.

"Vehicles are not allowed towards Singhu Border. Interstate vehicles may take Western/Eastern peripheral expressway," said Delhi Traffic Police.

Delhi Traffic Police diverting traffic in several places in the national capital in view of the protest march

"In view of the rally/ march/protest by All India Kishan Sangharsh co-ordination committee, the traffic police is diverting traffic from Mukarba Chowk and GTK road. Traffic is very very heavy in this area," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

"Tikri Border is completely closed for traffic movements by local police. Traffic intending to go towards Haryana is also closed. All motorists are advised to avoid this route in view of the protest by Kishan Sangharsh committee," Delhi Traffic Police said in another tweet.

Besides the Haryana-Delhi border, scores of farmers gathered at the Rohtak-Jhajjar border on Friday, for the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march. They were seen in large numbers riding the tractors. As a result of the approaching protestors, vehicles were not allowed towards Singhu Border.

Earlier today, farmers heading towards Delhi halted near the Panipat toll plaza on the National Highway.

Amandeep, a farmer, while speaking to ANI said: "The main demand is that they should listen to us. They have brought farm laws and still, they are not hearing us. If the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and Arhtiyas system (middlemen or service providers) are removed then what will the farmers do?"

While the government said the three laws will do away with middlemen, enabling farmers to sell their produce in the commercial markets, protestors fear that this could lead to the government not buying produce at guaranteed prices, thereby disrupting their timely payments.

"We have brought enough ration to sustain for five to six months in Delhi. We are conducting peaceful agitation. Gurudwaras are sending us food supplies as well," he added.

Another farmer Robindeep Singh said: "We have arranged food supplies to conduct our protests. We have also arranged warm clothes to face the cold. We are going to stay here in the night."

Moreover, heavy security has been deployed at the Rohtak-Jhajjar border, Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Jammu highway near Karna Lake in Karnal.

Furthermore, Delhi-Jammu Highway also saw heavy traffic jam due to a strike called by farmers on Thursday. Forces from at least two police stations, besides three Central Reserve Police Force battalions, have been deployed at the Delhi-Faridabad border.

The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by the Upper House in September through voice vote despite objection from opposition parties. (ANI)

