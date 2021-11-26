New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The charred body of a 75-year-old man was recovered from his house following a fire in central Delhi's Kamla Market area, police said on Friday

The deceased was identified as Sabje Hasan and he used to live alone, they said.

Around an hour before the incident, Hasan's son, who lives nearby, had brought food for his father and left the place after feeding him, police said.

According to the fire department, a call about a blaze in the house was received at around 12.25 am and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

When police reached the spot, they found the charred body of Hasan, a senior officer said, adding that the man was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead.

Police suspect that the fire was caused by a bidi which was not fully put out by Hasan. However, the exact cause is being ascertained, officials said.

