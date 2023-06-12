New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The 'Chintan Shivir' of senior officers of the Central Armed Police Forces and National Security Guard commenced on Monday in New Delhi, said an official.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the 'Chintan Shivir' of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers posted in the CAPF and NSG in the national capital.

Also Read | ‘Defamatory’ Remarks Against PM Narendra Modi: Bombay High Court Extends Interim Relief for Rahul Gandhi From Court Appearance Till August 2.

The Home Minister will also chair a meeting with ministers of Disaster Management of the states and Union Territories on Tuesday.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will also attend the day-long meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Bengaluru Couple Die After Inhaling Poisonous Gas in Washroom.

Considering challenges before India in disaster management, the meeting is learnt to focus on preparedness to deal with the human, material, economic or environmental impacts challenges.

The meeting is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's holistic approach to preparing for disaster management to make it relief-centric, early warning-centric, proactive and early preparedness-based in order to respond to and learn from the effects of major failures. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)