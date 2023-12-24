New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): The Khan market in Delhi is lined up with stalls selling Santa caps, trees, reindeer, wreaths, candles and other items of decor while the stores are decorated with baubles and fir trees marking the arrival of Christmas.

Revellers could be seen rummaging through the stores to purchase decorative stuff such as pine trees, Santa replicas and garlands for the festival.

Meanwhile, churches, educational institutes and private buildings in the national capital are all decked up with lights and festive decorations ahead of Christmas.

Bakeries across the city are working overtime as cake shops are witnessing an increase in traffic ahead of the festivities.

While the festival is known for the spirit of togetherness, it is also a time to indulge and spend some time away with the family.

With the festive fervour around, tourists have started flocking to the hill towns of Himachal Pradesh.

People all over the country are travelling with family and friends. Several tourists are coming to Shimla for the celebration of Christmas and the New Year.

Visuals also show people thronging Manali ahead of Christmas and the New Year.

With the large number of tourists from all over the country arriving at Manali, people are also facing traffic jams and long queues.

Christmas is observed to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. Carol singing, dazzling Christmas lights, and decked-out Christmas trees entice folks to join in the celebrations on December 25.

Earlier in the day, the Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Delhi was decorated ahead of Christmas.

Many parts of India come alive with the festive spirit of Christmas. With this, several streets in Aizawl, Mizoram, were also decorated and lit up ahead of the festival.

Churches in Coimbatore have also been adorned and lit up, while people in Bengaluru are also excited about the Christmas celebration. Preparations are underway ahead of Christmas at Shivaji Nagar Church and Fraser Town Church.

Christmas is an annual festival celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed by billions of people worldwide on December 25 as a religious and cultural event.

Many, but not all, countries observe Christmas as a holiday. During the weeks leading up to Christmas, many homes have Christmas trees and other decorations.

Some workplaces host Christmas parties before December 25. Exchanging gifts, singing Christmas carols, and attending parties are all festive activities.

Christmas cards are also presented or mailed out before the festival. (ANI)

