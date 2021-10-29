New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has issued a notice for closure to 551 plastic manufacturing units and 1,278 recyclers operating without valid registration under Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.

All people who generate, collect, store, transport, re-use, recycle and dispose plastic waste in any form, including importer, producer, individuals or agencies, groups of individuals voluntarily engaged or authorised, are required to obtain registration under the PWM Rules 2016 and consent to operate under the Water Act, 1974 and the Air Act, 1981 from the DPCC.

The pollution control body directed all the plastic producers in the capital to apply online at dpcc.delhigovt.nic.in for registration and renewal under the PWM Rules 2016 along with a copy of consent obtained, Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR) Action Plan, endorsed by the Urban Development Department, MSME certificate and other related documents within 7 days of issuance of the notice.

The DPCC said action will be taken against the defaulter industries, including closure of the unit, disconnection of electricity and water supply and levying of environmental compensation, if they fail to comply with the directions within a week.

As part of EPR, producers, importers and brand owners like food packaging companies are supposed to collect the plastic used by them, with the help of waste management agencies.

