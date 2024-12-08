New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi visited the family of the victim stabbed to death during a violent altercation over a common toilet issue with neighbours in Govindpuri.

Atishi at AIIMS on Saturday expressed her condolences to the victim's family and criticised the central government for its failure to ensure safety and maintain law and order in the city.

"The BJP-ruled central government has one job in Delhi to maintain law and order and provide security to the people. But it has completely failed in this. The law and order system has completely broken down," Atishi said in a post on her X handle in Hindi.

"Firing, murders, and extortion have become daily occurrences in Delhi. Criminals have no fear of the police. People are unsafe both inside and outside their homes," she emphasised.

Atishi appealed to the central government to take immediate steps to restore peace and order in the capital, warning that the people of Delhi would hold them accountable if things did not improve.

The incident took place late Friday night when Sudheer, his brother Prem, and their friend Sagar got into a dispute with a family living on the first floor of the building in Govindpuri over a common toilet that was not flushed.

The altercation escalated when Sudheer objected to the toilet not being flushed, leading to the violent attack.

Bhikam Singh, his wife Meena, and their three sons Sanjay, 20, Rahul, 18, and a minor boy ?allegedly attacked the three youths with rods and knives.

Sudheer suffered multiple stab wounds to his chest, scalp, and face, and was rushed to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Prem remains in critical condition while Sagar was treated and discharged.

Sudheer, a native of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, lived with his brother, an e-rickshaw driver, and paid Rs 3,000 a month in rent.

Bhikam Singh, a building materials shop worker, had moved into the building just 45 days ago.

A case of murder has been registered and all members of Bhikam Singh's family have been apprehended for investigation.

The incident has drawn attention to the growing concerns about safety and lawlessness in Delhi.

