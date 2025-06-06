By Tanya Chugh

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has finally been allotted an official residence -- almost 100 days after taking office.

According to top sources, Gupta has been allotted Bungalows 1/8 and 2/8 on Raj Niwas Marg. The location is close to her Assembly constituency, as she had earlier requested.

The residence is situated next to Raj Niwas, the official residence of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. However, Gupta will move in only after the bungalow is renovated. The date of her shifting is yet to be confirmed.

Other ministers in the Delhi Cabinet have also been allotted their official residences. Bungalow 3/8 has been allotted to Minister Ravindra Indraj, while Bungalow 4/8 has been allotted to Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly, Mohan Singh Bisht.

In addition, Manjinder Singh Sirsa has been allotted Bungalow AB-17 on Mathura Road. This bungalow was previously occupied by former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and later by former Chief Minister Atishi.

Former CM Arvind Kejriwal had lived at 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines. That bungalow is currently unoccupied.

The Delhi government is handling the residence allotments, but there are ongoing concerns about overbudgeting for construction and renovations.

Meanwhile, on June 5, CM Gupta announced the addition of 280 electric buses to Delhi's public transport fleet as part of the government's upcoming electric vehicle (EV) policy.

Speaking to ANI, CM Gupta said, "We have decided to give 280 electric buses to Delhi. By 2027, the whole fleet of buses provided by the Delhi government will be electric. We are also bringing in a new EV policy."

She also praised the newly introduced buses, highlighting their comfort and safety features. "These buses are a tremendous asset for Delhi. This is a highly comfortable bus. Cameras and a panic button have been installed inside the bus. The buses have a low floor and are air-conditioned," Gupta said. (ANI)

