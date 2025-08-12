New Delhi, August 12: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood flagged off the Tiranga Cyclothon for girls from Vidhan Sabha to Rajghat in the early hours of Tuesday. CM Rekha Gupta, speaking at the event, mentioned that this is a new chapter for the daughters of Delhi.

"I see this Cyclothon as a new flight and a new chapter for the daughters of Delhi. The Delhi government will work to ensure a bright future for the daughters of Delhi," said the Delhi CM. Adding further, she said, "Ahead of Independence Day, I extend my best wishes to all these daughters who have come forward to contribute to the country's progress." Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Performs Aarti of Dhirendra Krishna Shastri at Bageshwar Dham Event in Paschim Vihar (Watch Video).

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Flags Off Tiranga Cyclothon for Girls

Earlier, Delhi CM and ministers of her cabinet spoke to the media after the Assembly passed the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) 2025 Bill, on Friday. "The 52-year-long 'vanvas' of the parents in Delhi has ended today. For the first time since 1973, a Government in Delhi has the courage to do justice to all parents in a transparent manner and provide them relief. The Bill has been passed today after a detailed discussion," said CM Gupta.

CM Gupta said. Education Minister Ashish Sood on Monday tabled the "Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025" in the Delhi Assembly, stating that the legislation seeks to end commercialisation of education and take action against those exploiting it for profit. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Transforms Her Office Into E-Office.

The proposed law aims to regulate the arbitrary fee hikes by private schools in the national capital, providing relief to lakhs of students and their families. The Bill was tabled on the first day of the Monsoon session of the Eighth Legislative Assembly, which commenced on Monday and will continue until August 8. However, the session may be extended depending on the exigencies of legislative business.

Sood stated that education is "a sacred duty -- a duty we must fulfil for the progress and prosperity of our motherland." He emphasised that the aim of education should not be 'earning', but rather 'learning' and nation-building.

