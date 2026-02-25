What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

UN Nuclear Watchdog Unable To Verify Whether Iran Has Suspended All Uranium Enrichment, Size of Its Uranium Stockpile at Affected Nuclear Facilities

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Wednesday, addressing the recent reports of alleged misconduct against women from the Northeast in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, expressed her concern over the incident, noting that it was brought to her attention through social media tags and videos from various influencers.

In a video message shared on Instagram, CM Gupta stated, "The incident involving misconduct against our sisters from the Northeast in Delhi's Malviya Nagar has come to my attention. Some influencers also tagged me in their videos. I will meet those sisters soon. But I want to emphasise that in Delhi, the nation's capital, our brothers and sisters from the Northeast have as much right as anyone from any other state. People from the border states come to Delhi and work hard to earn a living, contributing to the city's progress. No form of misconduct against them will be tolerated. Strict action will be taken against those responsible."

Also Read | YouTube Love Story Turns Tragic in Hyderabad: 21-Year-Old Creator Komali Found Dead After Breakup With Fellow Vlogger.

Gupta further stated that she intends to engage with the broader Northeast community in Delhi to address systemic issues and ensure their safety through potential policy interventions.

"I will meet not only those sisters but also other residents from the Northeast to listen to their problems and provide solutions. If any policy changes are required, we will implement them. For any problems or suggestions, you can DM me directly," Gupta concluded.

Also Read | PM Modi Congratulates Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna; Blesses 'Divinely Scripted' Wedding of VIROSH.

Earlier today, the Delhi Police on Wednesday said that the accused Ruby Jain and her husband, Harsh, have been arrested in connection with the alleged racial abuse and criminal intimidation of three women from Arunachal Pradesh in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar area.

According to the police, the investigation is now being conducted by an officer of the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), and the probe is being closely supervised by senior officials.

The Delhi Police further informed that during the course of the investigation, relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been invoked based on the material available on record.

Earlier, the case was registered at Malviya Nagar Police Station in South Delhi against two residents for allegedly racially abusing and criminally intimidating three women tenants from the North-Eastern region, police said.

The FIR at PS Malviya Nagar has been registered under BNS Section 79 (Word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), Section 351(2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation), Section 196 (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, etc) and Section 3(5) (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.)

The incident occurred on the afternoon of February 20, 2026, when three women, residing as tenants in an apartment complex in Malviya Nagar, were overseeing electrical installation work in their flat.

As an electrician began drilling, dust from the construction allegedly filtered down into the premises of the neighbours living below.

This minor environmental grievance quickly turned into a volatile confrontation. The complainants alleged mental harassment and humiliation, though no physical injuries were reported. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)