New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): The Delhi Police has intensified its probe into the attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, with investigators now seeking dump data of both her personal and official residences.

Officials said the move is aimed at piecing together a clear picture of the accused Rajesh Khimji's presence and movements before and during the incident.

Also Read | Rekha Gupta Attack Case: Delhi Police Detain Rajesh Khimji's Friend Who Transferred Him Money, Several Relatives and Aides Being Quizzed.

According to senior police sources, dump data -- which provides details of mobile tower locations, device signals and call records of all numbers active in a particular area -- is being retrieved from telecom service providers for specific time windows.

Investigators are analysing whether Rajesh Khimji was present alone in the vicinity or if other suspicious devices and individuals were active at the same time.

Also Read | 'Sent Sexually Regressive Messages, Fantasised Rape-Like Sex': Trans Woman Activist Avantikha Accuses Kerala Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil of Sexual Harassment.

The data, police believe, will be crucial in reconstructing the sequence of events leading up to the attack and in establishing whether the accused had any support or acted independently. Along with electronic surveillance, multiple CCTV cameras around both the CM's residences are also being examined in detail.

Police teams are additionally verifying security logs, visitor entries and deployment records to identify possible lapses, while interrogation inputs from Rajesh Bhai are being cross-checked with technical evidence.

Officials said corroborating these findings would help them determine whether reconnaissance was carried out before the incident and if more people were involved.

Apart from this, Delhi Police on Friday also detained a friend of the accused Rajesh Khimji, from Gujarat's Rajkot, police sources said.

It is alleged that Rajesh's friend transferred money to him. The Delhi Police is currently tracking ten people who were in contact with the accused through calls and messages.

One of the suspects will be brought to Delhi by Friday evening. The Delhi police team is also recording statements from five other individuals in Rajkot, whose data was discovered on the accused's mobile phone.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was attacked by Rajkot resident Rajesh Khimji at her Civil Lines residence on Wednesday during Jan Sunvai. The accused has been sent to a five-day police custody, and further investigation is underway into the matter. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)