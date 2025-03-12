New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday called on veteran BJP leader and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani (97) at the latter's residence on 30, Prithviraj Road here.

"I had the opportunity to meet the former deputy prime minister of the country and BJP's senior-most leader, Bharat Ratna Lal Krishna Advani, at his residence and received his blessings and guidance," Gupta wrote on X after the meeting.

Also Read | 'Targeting Opposition MLAs': AAP Leader Atishi Alleges Bias in Delhi Assembly; Speaker Vijender Gupta Calls Charges 'Political'.

Praising Advani's contributions, the chief minister said, "His entire life is a unique example of national service, sacrifice and dedication, which serves as an inspiration for all of us. His vision, policies and unwavering commitment to nation-building encourage us to continue serving the public and fostering development."

Gupta also wished the veteran leader good health and a long life, expressing hope that his guidance would continue to inspire future generations.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 13 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

Known for the 'Ram Rath Yatra' from Somnath to Ayodhya in 1990, Advani was one of the founding members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1980, and had been the party's longest-serving president.

He played a key role in shaping the party's ideology and electoral strategies.

In the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government (1999-2004), Advani first served as the home minister before being elevated to the post of deputy prime minister.

The BJP secured a historic victory in the February 5 Delhi elections, winning 48 out of 70 seats to return to power in the capital after more than 26 years.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was reduced to 22 seats, while the Congress drew a blank.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)