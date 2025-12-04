New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat to review the pollution control measures in the national capital on Wednesday.

However, Delhi's air quality improved significantly on Thursday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 299 at 8 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Also Read | Navy Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Extends Navy Day Greetings to All Personnel of Indian Navy, Says ‘They Safeguard Our Shores and Uphold Our Maritime Interests’.

For comparison, the city recorded an AQI of 342 at 4 pm on December 3, placing it in the 'very poor' category. According to CPCB, the air quality in some parts of the National Capital improved and was classified in the 'poor category'. Najafgarh recorded an AQI of 286, while IGI Airport T3 reported 255. Sri Aurobindo Marg and North Campus registered AQI of 283 and 281, respectively.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said the Centre has asked the Delhi government to formulate a detailed plan for next year to tackle air pollution.

Also Read | Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, December 4, 2025: JSW Steel, RailTel and Pine Labs Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "We have asked the Delhi government to prepare a plan for the next year on this issue. The biggest reason for dust is potholes. Talks have been held to increase the greenery space in Delhi. We have identified 61 traffic hotspots in Delhi."

He added, "CAQM is making an expert committee on vehicle pollution. In December, we will hold meetings with Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, and Gurgaon. Regarding stubble, we will organise a meeting with Haryana and Punjab in Chandigarh."

Highlighting the government's efforts, the Union Minister said the Ministry of Urban Development was working on solid waste management. He said that stubble burning had declined by 90 per cent compared to 2018 after the government provided CRM machines.

Yadav said, "We will work on the grassroot level on the next one-year plan. We will start a movement with the local body and the youths will be involved. PM's Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam and Mission Life are initiatives to create a citizen-friendly environment." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)