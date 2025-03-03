New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta held a 'Jan-Milan Samaroh' at her residence on Monday.

People gathered at CM Gupta's residence and extended their wishes to her on becoming the Chief Minister of the national capital.

Earlier on Sunday, CM Rekha Gupta said that her government will focus on developing the National Capital under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

She also paid tribute to former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana, crediting him for initiating the city's development.

"I am here today to pay my respects to late Madan Lal Khurana, whom Delhi still remembers. All the development work that happened in Delhi began during his tenure. I have come to seek his blessings... After 27 years, the BJP has come to power in Delhi," she said while speaking to reporters.

She vowed to complete the projects left unfinished since Khurana's tenure. "We will take forward the work that was left incomplete after his time. We will develop Delhi under the leadership of PM Modi. Today, I am here with his family, cherishing his sacred memories," she added.

CM Gupta highlighted the BJP's long struggle to return to power, stating that Delhi witnessed corruption scandals under previous Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governments.

"This victory is the result of years of struggle. In the last 27 years of the BJP's exile, Delhi saw scam after scam--whether by the Congress or the AAP governments. They indulged in corruption while we fought against it. We faced lathis and sticks for the people of Delhi," she said.

She also said that a lot of work has to be done in the National Capital. (ANI)

