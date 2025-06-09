New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta held a 'Jansunvai' and interacted with citizens in Shalimar Bagh, Delhi. The Chief Minister heard people's problems and instructed the officers to resolve them.

Sharing a social media post, she shared glimpses from the event where she could be seen interacting with citizens of Shalimar Bagh.

CM Gupta said in an X post, "Today, I had a direct conversation with the people of Delhi through Jansunvai. I listened to their views, assimilated their suggestions and gave necessary instructions to the officers on the spot to solve the problems."

Emphasising the strength of public opinion, she added that people's voice determines the direction of policies.

"The trust of the people is our real strength. Their voice determines the direction of our policies. The Delhi government is vigilant, sensitive and fully committed to every public issue," the X post read.

In another social media post regarding the Jansunvai, she wrote, "The real power of public service is direct communication with the public. Today, during the public hearing, I talked to citizens face-to-face and listened to their views with full sensitivity. Every complaint, every suggestion is not just information for the government - it is a responsibility. Instructions were given to the officials on the spot regarding solution of the problems. Our resolve is clear - to meet people's expectations and strengthen their trust."

Meanwhile, she also attended the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' event in New Delhi. She asserted that the government has set up a target of planting more than 70 lakh trees in the present season.

While speaking to the reporters, the Delhi CM expressed her happiness and stated that every Delhi department and school is joining the second series of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'. Rekha Gupta informed that the government has requested every person and social organisation to plant at least one tree in the name of our "Mother Nature and Earth" to make Delhi greener.

"I am pleased that every Delhi department and school is joining the second series of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'. We are requesting every person and social organisation to plant at least one tree in the name of our Mother Nature and Earth, making Delhi greener. We have set a target of planting 70 lakh trees this season and expect to improve Delhi's environment by doing this", she told reporters. (ANI)

