New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday held a review meeting on public grievance redressal at the Delhi Secretariat at Raisina Hill in New Delhi.

Lashing out at the previous government, the CM said that the grievance system was a complete failure during that government's tenure.

The CM however assured that her government was doing extensive 'homework' to make an updated grievance redressal system to solve the problems of the people.

"Delhi's public grievance system was a failure in all the previous governments' tenure... Our government is doing extensive homework to make an updated grievance redressal system to solve people's problems... We will set up complaint boxes in every registrar, sub-registrar, DM, and SDM offices, which the CM office will directly handle... Our government is practising zero tolerance on corruption..." the CM told the media.

Meanwhile, on May 13, the CM praised the Indian military firm's stance against cross-border threats and said that 140 crore Indians stand in support of the armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Delhi Chief Minister also extended heartfelt gratitude to the military personnel, commending their relentless fight against terrorism."140 crore Indians stand in support of the armed forces and PM Modi. The armed forces fought bravely against Pakistan, and Pakistan knows that if it attacks, it will get a befitting reply from India. We thank the armed forces for giving a befitting reply to the terrorists. The entire country is proud of our forces," said Rekha Gupta at the Tiranga Yatra held.

In a major public outreach, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a nationwide Tiranga Yatra on Tuesday.The yatra aimed to honour the valour of Indian soldiers and inform citizens about Operation Sindoor's recent success.

BJP's 'Tiranga Yatra', which was started today, will continue till May 23. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and other senior leaders and workers joined the yatra. (ANI)

