New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated three major healthcare initiatives at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, which aim to strengthen the capital's public health infrastructure.

Addressing media persons during the visit, Gupta said the new Medical Genetics Department inaugurated at LNJP is the first of its kind in Delhi and only the fourth in the country. "Today, we visited Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital and inaugurated three new projects. One, Medical Genetics Department...It is the fourth in the nation, and the first in Delhi, which will treat those children who are born with genetic disorders."

She added, " Here, the doctors will be able to diagnose the genetic disorder with just a drop of blood. Second, we inaugurated the NAT testing lab. The testing of the donor's blood used to take 45 days; for the first time in Delhi, the donor's blood can be tested in 2 days. We have also inaugurated the Lactation Management Unit."

Meanwhile, Delhi CM visited the SU Block Park in Pitampura on Wednesday, unveiling Rs 25 crore development projects as part of her 'Sewa ke Sau Din' initiative. Marking 100 days in office, she vowed to transform the area with improved facilities and increased hospital beds, promising a new era of progress for the community.

Addressing the Public gathering, CM Gupta said, "When I became a Municipal Councillor in 2007, we gradually developed this park. When I was here last year on the 26 January programme, I saw that the condition of this park had deteriorated. I promised that, whether I gain a post or not, I would make sure that work on this park is done."

"With your blessings, you have made me not an MLA but the Delhi Chief Minister... Development work of around Rs 25 crore is currently ongoing in Pitampura. This is just the beginning...," she added.

Gupta highlighted the completion of 100 days of her government's service and the upcoming presentation of a progress report titled 'Sewa ke Sau Din.

"We are completing 100 days of service on 30th May, and on 31st May, we will present our report, 'Sewa ke Sau Din', and I'm proud to present the work we've accomplished in this period," she added. (ANI)

