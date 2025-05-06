New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): In an initiative aimed at promoting civic responsibility and environmental hygiene, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday took part in a 20-day cleanliness campaign titled 'My NDMC, Keep It Clean' from the Hanuman Temple complex in Connaught Place.

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal was also seen participating in the drive alongside the CM.

Speaking to the media, CM Gupta urged everyone to come on the road and promote cleanliness.

"In Delhi, a cleanliness drive is being conducted by civic agencies and the government in the NDMC area. It was a symbolic message to all the officials and the leaders that all must participate and come on the road for a better and beautiful Delhi. It is a 20-day campaign. I believe that a clean Delhi is the right of the people. NDMC has made good efforts to promote cleanliness. I request all to take part in this campaign," the Delhi CM said.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi CM Gupta and Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Vijaya K Rahatkar inaugurated the 'Mahila Maha Jan Sunwai' camp, a five-day initiative by the NCW. The camp aims to provide quick action on pending cases of women in distress.

The Chief Minister praised the National Commission for Women for organising the camp and emphasised the importance of providing justice to women in need.

Speaking to the media, Rekha Gupta said, "This is a very good beginning. The National Commission for Women has organised a 5-day camp here, giving quick action on all pending cases of Delhi... The entire team of the Women's Commission and our National President of the Women's Commission are present here... I believe that all unhappy and distressed women should get justice. All actions are being taken quickly... We are taking cognisance of the fact that a Women's Commission should be formed soon so that they can get a better hearing."

Earlier on Sunday, CM Rekha Gupta launched the MedLEaPR (Medico-Legal Examination and Postmortem Reporting) at the Secretariat and said that it is a transformative step in improving the efficiency and credibility of India's criminal justice process.

Speaking at an official briefing, CM Gupta said the initiative was launched in response to the three new criminal laws enacted by the Central Government to overhaul and modernise the justice system. (ANI)

