New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, met Bansuri Swaraj, the Member of Parliament from New Delhi, to discuss key issues related to public welfare, development, and governance. The meeting, described as cordial and constructive, reinforced their commitment to strengthen Delhi's progress and prosperity.

Taking to X, Gupta shared details of her interaction with Swaraj, highlighting their discussion on making governance more effective for the citizens of the national capital."Today I had a cordial meeting with the popular Member of Parliament of New Delhi, Ms. @BansuriSwaraj ji. In this cordial conversation, discussions were held on making public welfare, development and good governance more effective, which strengthened the resolve to make Delhi more empowered and prosperous," Gupta posted on X.Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a high-level meeting to make Delhi clean and pollution-free. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa attended the meeting along with officials from the Environment Department, Delhi Police, CAQM, DDA, PWD, and Municipal Corporation. All concerned departments were instructed to take concrete and effective steps to expedite pollution control.

Taking to X, Gupta posted, "Today, an important high-level meeting was chaired to make Delhi clean and pollution-free. Environment Minister Mr. @mssirsa ji along with officials from the Environment Department, Delhi Police, CAQM, DDA, PWD and Municipal Corporation were present in the meeting. All the concerned departments were instructed to take concrete and effective steps so that pollution control can be accelerated."

The government is committed to working with all stakeholders to improve air quality, expand green areas, and create a clean, green, and healthy capital city with the cooperation of Delhi residents.

On Wednesday, she chaired a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority alongside Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to evaluate the national capital's hazard vulnerability, risk assessment, and other related matters. (ANI)

