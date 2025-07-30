New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the Central Government for approving a special assistance amount of Rs 821.26 crore to strengthen the capital's infrastructure across key sectors.

Taking to the social media platform X, CM Gupta wrote, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji, and Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman ji for approving a special assistance amount of ₹821.26 crore by the Central Government to strengthen Delhi's infrastructure."

"With this amount, 33 projects will be implemented, including those related to health, education, transport, water, housing, energy, and MRTS Phase-IV," she added.

Calling the approval a "visionary step," Gupta said the decision would help translate the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) into the local reality of 'Viksit Delhi.'

"This decision is a visionary step towards transforming the resolve of 'Viksit Bharat' into 'Viksit Delhi.' The Delhi Government is committed to completing these projects in a time-bound, transparent, and high-quality manner," she added further.

Further, speaking to the media, she said, "The double-engine government has continuously supported Delhi for its development in the past and is doing so today as well. I believe the central government has always played a significant role in making Delhi a developed Delhi... We will continue to bring every fund from the centre that Delhi is entitled to..."

Prior to this, she attended a Global Outreach Summit 2025 and in a post on X said, "Today, I had the opportunity to address branding and supply chain experts from the country and the world at the Global Outreach Summit 2025 held at Bharat Mandapam. It is a matter of pride that under the leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, India has become a symbol of self-reliance, innovation, and global cooperation. Indian brands are now not only competing in the global market but also establishing their unique identity."

"May our new generation embrace Indian brands with pride and confidence. 'Made in India' is not just a tag but a symbol of our culture, craftsmanship, and self-reliance. The Delhi government is taking this vision forward by celebrating 'Handloom Day' on August 7, so that India's traditional handloom products can soar to new heights on the international stage," she said.

"Concrete steps have been taken in Delhi to provide women with the freedom and a secure environment to work in night shifts. Additionally, ensuring a business-friendly, transparent, and convenient environment in the capital city of Delhi is among our top priorities. To promote Ease of Doing Business and the welfare of traders, our government has established the 'Traders Welfare Board, ' she added further. (ANI)

