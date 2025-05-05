New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which has been inactive for some time, will be revived soon to address the concerns of women in distress, with around 1,500 such cases currently pending.

Speaking at the ‘Rashtriya Mahila Aayog Aapke Ghar Jan Sunwai' programme, Gupta said women often turn to the government for support, and efforts are underway to ensure timely redressal of their grievances.

“That's why the Delhi Commission for Women will be reactivated and begin functioning again,” she said.

The National Commission for Women (NCW), under the leadership of its chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, on Monday inaugurated a five-day ‘Mahila Maha Jansunwai' at its office in Jasola, aiming to provide doorstep solutions to women's issues.

Sharing a recent complaint, Gupta said during a public hearing at her residence, a parent alleged that some boys were harassing their daughters despite a police complaint.

“Such people may continue to make mistakes, but it is our responsibility to take action against them,” she said.

To enhance women's safety, the Delhi government will install 50,000 CCTV cameras at dark spots across the city. Gupta explained that these spots are not just poorly lit areas but also those with weak network connectivity.

The chief minister also reiterated that support for working women remains a priority, with plans to set up 500 crèche facilities and provide financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to eligible beneficiaries.

In a post on X, Gupta said, “Today, I participated in the ‘Rashtriya Mahila Aayog Aapke Ghar' Mahila Maha-Jansunwai programme organised in Jasola area of Delhi where a large number of women came and shared their social, legal and personal problems with an open mind.”

During the event, the NCW directed concerned officials to take prompt action on all pending cases. Rahatkar said the aim of the special public hearing is to give women a direct platform to voice their issues and be part of the decision-making process.

The Delhi government is committed to resolving women's issues, and the police and administration will fully support the Commission during this initiative, Gupta said.

Rahatkar added that if a woman is unable to register her complaint at the DCW, the Commission would reach out to her with a solution.

“Our aim is to resolve all pending cases related to women during this hearing and close them,” she said.

The NCW also launched its fortnightly magazine Jagriti, which features stories of women achievers, relevant Supreme Court rulings, government initiatives, and other topics of interest.

