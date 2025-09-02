New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Delhi continues to grapple with rainfall, causing traffic jams, waterlogging and signs of possible flooding. Visuals from Okhla Barrage show the continuous increase in the water level of the Yamuna River.

Amid rising water levels of the Yamuna due to continuous monsoon rains, shopkeepers in Delhi's Monastery market have removed their goods from their shops as a preventive measure against possible flooding.

A shopkeeper told ANI, " I am emptying out my shop as the Administration has given us a warning (regarding rising water level in the river). The market will now remain shut for the next 4-5 days."

Discarding the possibility of floods in Delhi, AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bhardwaj told ANI, "I don't think a flood situation can arise in Delhi... The flood in 2023 happened because the gates of the ITO barrage, which is operated by the Haryana government, were closed, and water was released from Haryana from behind... Later, an investigation by the central government also clarified this. Now, since these gates have been opened and Haryana will not release water from behind, there will be no flood. However, if our government were in power, Haryana would have done this..."

The old Yamuna Bridge, or the Loha Pul, has also been closed for vehicular traffic as a flood warning has been issued in the Yamuna River.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the flood-affected areas near New Delhi's Loha Pul on Tuesday after traffic and public movement around the bridge were halted due to the Yamuna river rising above the danger mark of 205.33 meters.

During her visit, the Chief Minister interacted with residents and said that the situation was under control. She noted that the water released from the Hathnikund Barrage was expected to reach the national capital by evening, and that arrangements had been made for accommodation of affected families.

"The situation is under control. The release from Hathnikund Barrage is expected to reach Delhi by the evening. Despite that, the outflow of water from here is at the right point. The Administration has made all necessary arrangements for the residents here. Even better arrangements would be made. I met the people here and saw arrangements for their accommodation...There is water flow only in the Yamuna plain...All arrangements are being made for the people...We will not let there be any difficulty," Gupta told reporters.

Meanwhile, city authorities initiated a rescue operation to save farmers who were stranded in the fields at Burari on Tuesday.

With the capital facing rising water levels in the Yamuna River, a member of the evacuation team says that the situation is currently dangerous, as water from the Hathnikund Barrage has been released. The member further added that the operation has been going on since last night.

"The situation is dangerous right now because water has been released from Hathnikund Barrage. We have been rescuing people since last night," the rescue team member told ANI. (ANI)

