New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): An assistant sub-inspector in the Delhi Police died on Wednesday after the floor of illegal construction inside Gupta building on Ram Bagh road here collapsed, officials said.

According to the police, assistant sub-inspector Zakir Hussain was taking photographs of the illegal construction on the 3rd floor of the building when the floor collapsed.

"Assistant sub-inspector Zakir Hussain died today after the floor of illegal construction inside Gupta building on Ram Bagh road collapsed. ASI Zakir Hussain was taking photographs of the illegal construction on the 3rd floor of the building when the floor collapsed," police said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

