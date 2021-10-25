New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Delhi's councilors Monday gathered at the Barakhamba Road Crossing and encouraged people to join the city government's 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to reduce vehicular pollution.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai who led the councilors said people from entire Delhi are contributing to this campaign to curb pollution generated inside the city.

"Recently, MLAs from the Aam Aadmi Party took part in this campaign and today, the councillors have taken the initiative ahead. We have decided that we will take this campaign forward through public participation in all the seven Lok Sabha constituencies," he said.

On October 18, the Delhi government had launched the month-long 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign under which people are encouraged to switch off their vehicles at traffic signals.

Data from the Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) shows that if people switch off engines at red traffic signals, pollution can be cut down by 13-20 per cent, Rai said.

