New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): The Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday directed Delhi Police to investigate the facts raised in a criminal defamation complaint filed by the Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat against Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot for his alleged remarks about the Sanjeevani scam.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal on Friday directed Delhi police to investigate whether the complainant Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was addressed as 'an accused' in the Sanjeevani Scam by the accused herein Ashok Gehlot?, whether the accused Ashok Gehlot stated that the allegations against the complainant Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stand proved in the Sanjeevani Scam? and whether the complainant Gajendra Singh Shekhawat or his family members have been arrayed as 'an accused' in the investigation of the Sanjeevani Scam?

The court stated that the legislative mandate as is provided u/s 202 Cr.PC (considering the fact that the accused is residing outside the local jurisdiction of this court), this court directs aninvestigation into the matter, through Delhi Police. Keeping in mind the sensitivity of the matter, it is directed that the Joint Commissioner concerned shall monitor the investigation.

Union Minister has recently moved Delhi Court and filed a defamation case against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and stated that Gehlot has called him and his deceased mother 'an accused' in the Sanjeevani Scam.

Court noted that in defamation complainant it is alleged that during press conferences/media briefings, Ashok Gehlot has stated that the allegations against the complainant stand proved. Similar defamatory accusations have been levelled by the accused Ashok Gehlot against the complainant on multiple occasions and on multiple platforms including social media, print media, national television etc.

Defamation complaint stated that the said false, uncalled, derogatory and defamatory statements have been made by the accused with the aim to tarnish the image of the complainant in the eyes of the general public, the voters and his kith and kin, with the object of gaining an undue political mileage.

The complainant/Shekhawat also stated that the accused is frustrated because the complainant defeated the son of the accused in the last elections by a huge margin and thus, as per the complainant, the statements made by the accused are a political vendetta.

Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa appeared for Shekhawat who sought prosecution against Gehlot for allegedly making defamatory speeches against him.

Senior advocate Pahwa submitted that it is a complaint moved by the Union Minister against the Chief Minister of Rajasthan and said that "There is irreparable damage caused to his reputation."

This matter pertains to a case in which FIR was registered in 2019. Three charge sheets have been filed.

"Shekhawat's name has not appeared anywhere. He was not called by the Investigation officer. Despite this Gehlot said the allegations against Shekhawat have been proven," Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa told to ANI. (ANI)

