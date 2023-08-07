New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) A court here on Monday convicted two accused in an attempt-to-murder case, noting the nature of injury was such that the victim's death was a distinct possibility.

The court also convicted the duo under the Arms Act for possessing a button-actuated knife without a valid licence.

The court was hearing a case against Dinesh and Alok, accused of causing grievous stab injuries to Rahul Das on May 26 last year.

"The nature of injury caused by the accused persons was such that the death of the victim was a distinct possibility. Accused Dinesh and Alok are, therefore, held guilty of attempt to commit murder of the victim punishable under Indian Penal Code sections 307 ( attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention," Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Singh said.

"The sentence shall be announced after hearing both sides and completion of the requisite procedure," he added.

Noting the evidence before it, the court said it was "proved" that the duo inflicted "grievous stab injuries" on the victim's lumbar (lower back) and thorax (chest) region with the "prohibited knife."

The intention of the accused to kill the victim was palpable from their utterances made on the spot while inflicting the injuries, it said.

According to the prosecution, Dinesh said "Aaj iska kaam tamam kar denge (we will finish him today)" while stabbing Das.

The court also convicted the pair under provisions of the Arms Act for carrying a button-operated knife without a valid licence.

The Govindpuri police station had registered an FIR against the accused in the case.

