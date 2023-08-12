New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): A Delhi court has recently granted bail to a man accused in a case of cyber fraud of Rs 63 lakh on the pretext of doing online tasks through a telegram channel 'easy job group 2023'.

Delhi police special cell's IFSO unit had registered an FIR on the complaint of Commodore Shailendra Sharma (Retd) in July 2023.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Snigdha Sarvaria granted bail to Prem Shankar Teli, a resident of Akola, Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, after considering his period and judicial custody and other facts and circumstances. He was arrested on July 21, and since then he was in judicial custody.

An amount of Rs 4,23,900 was allegedly transferred to a bank account by using his mobile phone.

"Considering the overall facts and circumstances of the case and that the applicant/accused is in custody since 21.07.2023; recovery is already affected, role alleged against him is that in his mobile phone, a SIM was used which is connected to the Bank accounts in which a part of the cheated amount was received and co-accused disclosed that applicant used to give bank accounts to Praveen and Ashok, he is no more required for custodial interrogation and no keeping him behind the bars," the CMM Sarvaria said in an order passed on August 3, 2023.

Accordingly, the bail application of the accused is allowed and applicant/accused Prem Shankar Teli is admitted to bail on furnishing personal bond in the sum of Rs 50,000 with one surety in the like amount, the CMM ordered.

Advocate Sanjeev Malik, Counsel for the accused stated that the applicant is a victim of circumstances as he was not aware of the alleged offence because he was not a mastermind of this alleged offence.

The counsel submitted that the only allegations alleged by the prosecution are that the accused's mobile was used by the main culprits and the said cheated amount is also not directly cheated from the complainant by him.

On the other hand, the Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) for the State and the Investigating Officer (IO) opposed the bail application on the ground that recovery of the cheated amount of Rs 63 lakhs is yet to be done. The co-accused persons Hamid Mansuri, Parmesh Giri Goswami and Vinod Giri Goswami, all resident of Akola, Chittorgarh, Rajasthan needs to be traced and interrogated.

It was stated that in this case some bank accounts of Mumbai and Jamnagar, Gujarat also used for receiving cheated amounts.

A case of cyber fraud was registered on July 12, 2023, on the complaint received from Shailendra Sharma.

In the status report filed by the Delhi police, it is mentioned that the complainant has alleged he was cheated of around Rs 63 lakh on the pretext of doing online tasks through telegram channels.

The complainant stated that on February 2023, he received a message from a telegram channel @Easy Job Group 2023 wherein they provided 20 tasks during the day regarding liking YouTube channels for which they paid Rs 50 for each like.

Other prepaid tasks were also given in which participants were required to add money to given bank accounts. Further, the telegram channel gave tasks for investment in cryptocurrency on the website crptopto.com, the report said.

There were different tutors on separate telegram channels. In good faith the complainant ended up paying Rs 63 lakhs into various bank accounts, It added.

It is alleged that When he demanded his money back then he was asked to pay another 35 lakhs to get his money back. Later complainant came to know that he had been cheated. (ANI)

