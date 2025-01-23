New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) A Delhi court has refused to issue directions for the registration of an FIR on a plea that alleged that two paintings of late artist and Padma awardee M F Husain hurt religious sentiments.

In the order issued on Wednesday, Judicial Magistrate First Class Sahil Monga said that all the facts and circumstances of the case were within the knowledge of the complainant and CCTV footage of the Delhi Art Gallery and the paintings in question have already been seized.

"In the considered opinion of this court, no further investigation and collection of evidences is required on the part of investigating agency at this stage as all the evidences are in the possession of complainant as well as on record," the judge said.

The judge said the matter can proceed before the court as a complaint case.

