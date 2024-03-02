New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Saturday reserved an order on sentence for three convicts in the Ankit Saksena murder case. In this case, the parents and maternal uncle of a girl, who had an affair with Ankit, have been convicted for his murder in 2018.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sunil Kumar Sharma on Saturday reserved an order on sentence to convict Mohd. Salim, Akbar Ali and his wife Shahnaz Begam and compensation to the victim for March 7, 2024.

Additional Public Prosecutor argued for Delhi police and sought maximum punishment for Convicts for the offence of murder.

The maximum punishment for the offence of murder is the death penalty.

On the other hand, defence counsel urges the court to take a lenient view on the sentence of the convicts.

On February 17, 2024, the Delhi Legal Service Authority (DLSA) filed the Victim Impact Assessment Report required for the assessment of compensation to the family of deceased Ankit Saksena. His mother is the only surviving member of the family. His father has passed away some time back.

This case pertains to an incident involving the murder of a youth in the Kyala area in 2018.

On December 23, 2023, the court convicted the parents and maternal uncle of the girl for murdering her lover, Ankit Saksena, in February 2018.

An FIR was registered at Khyala Police Station in this case against the convicts.

Ankit Saksena was in love with a girl of a different religion. This relationship was not acceptable to the family of the girl. Ankit Saksena, a photographer by profession, was killed by her father and maternal uncle by slitting his throat on a road in West Delhi's Khyala.

ASJ Sharma after considering the evidence and testimonies of witnesses, held Mohd. Salim, Akbar Ali and his wife Shahnaz Begam guilty of the offences of murder, etc.

ASJ Sharma Said, " It can be safely concluded that the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt against all the accused persons, namely Mohd. Salim, Akbar Ali and Shahnaz Begum, that all the aforesaid accused persons, in furtherance of their common intention, had murdered the deceased Ankit Saxena.

"Therefore, all the accused persons stand convicted for the charge of the offence punishable under Section 302/34 IPC, " the court ordered on January 6, 2024.

Additionally, the court has also invited Shahnaz Begum, the mother of Ankit Saksena, when she was trying to protect her son from the assailants.

The court said that the prosecution has also proved its case beyond reasonable doubt against the accused, Shahnaj Begum, who said that she assaulted Kamlesh Saxena when she was trying to protect her son from the accused persons.

"Therefore, the accused A-3 Shahnaz Begum also stands convicted for the charge of the offence punishable under Section 323 IPC, " the court said.

While convicting the accused persons, the court said, "The truth should be the guiding star in the entire judicial process. Truth is the foundation of justice. Dispensation of justice, based on truth, is an essential feature in the justice delivery system.

"People would have faith in the courts when truth alone triumphs. Justice based on truth would establish peace in society, " the court added.

The court further said, "Every criminal trial is primarily a voyage of discovery in which the truth is the quest. Truth and justice are the two most reverent values adopted by mankind since time immemorial."

"However, in a criminal trial, there are situations when truth seems to be obscure and justice appears to be obfuscated under the mist of chicanery and mendacity," the court added.

The Honourable Apex Court in Zahira Habib Ullah Sheikh v. State of Gujarat also remind the courts and judges of their sacrosanct duty to uphold these sublime values and vindicate the triumvirate of truth, Law and justice, ASJ Sharma said.

As per the prosecution, the deceased Ankit Saksena was murdered on the night of February 1, 2018, near Blind University in Raghuveer Nagar, by the three convicts and the minor brother of the girl.

It was alleged that Mohd. Salim caught hold of the right hand, the juvenile brother caught hold of the left hand, and Akbar Ali caught hold of the hair and slit the throat of Ankit Saksena. Thereafter, Ankit fell on the footpath.

His parents were also present and trying to protect their son. They were shocked to see their son in a pool of blood. He was taken to the hospital but was declared dead.

On the complaint of Yashpal Saksena, an FIR was lodged at Police Station Khyala.

After the investigation, Delhi police filed a charge sheet against Mohd. Salim, Akbar Ali and Shahnaz Begum under sections 302, 323 and 34 of the IPC.

The Delhi police listed 28 witnesses to prove their case. Yashpal Saksena was the complainant and eyewitness to the incident. Ankit's mother was also cited as a witness. His friend, Anmol Singh, was also cited as an eyewitness.

A minor's case is pending before the juvenile justice board. (ANI)

