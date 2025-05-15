New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Observing that after a decree for divorce, no other relief aside from compensation can be sought in a domestic violence petition, a Delhi court has set aside an order restricting the foreign travel of a husband's parents.

Additional Sessions Judge Vikram was hearing the appeal of a husband's parents against the order of a Mahila court, which directed the parents of a husband to not visit any foreign country without prior intimation to the court and subject to furnishing FDR, travel itinerary and other details.

Advocate Prashant Diwan, who appeared for the parents, said the complainant took an exparte divorce from her estranged husband, and the conditions for foreign travel were unwarranted.

In its order dated May 5, the court said, "Counsel for the complainant has not disputed the divorce, copy of which is filed on record. Therefore, of all the reliefs claimed by the petitioner (wife) in the domestic violence petition, after the decree of divorce effective from May 3, 2025, except for the relief of compensation for the loss suffered, no other relief survives in the petition."

Setting aside the magisterial court's order, the sessions court said the relief of compensation could be secured by attachment, and the conditions imposing travel restrictions were unwarranted.

