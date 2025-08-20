New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): A Delhi court staffer accused of appearing in a compromising video with a judge has been exonerated after an inquiry found no evidence of misconduct or immoral acts.

A District Judge of Tis Hazari Court, who acted as the Inquiry Officer, submitted his report to the Principal District & Sessions Judge (HQs), Tis Hazari, holding that the department had "failed to establish any article of charge" against the female official, identified as Ms A.

"The Department has failed to establish that the delinquent official committed any immoral act or entered into any sexual activity with her Presiding Officer or anyone else during office duty timings. No misconduct or immoral act subversive to discipline is established," the report stated.

During the proceedings, Ms A was represented by Advocate Ashish Dixit, who appeared as her Defence Assistant. The inquiry report records that she was able to effectively contest the charges with his assistance.

The report raised serious concerns about the authenticity of the video evidence. It noted discrepancies in the pen drives examined, with the one available on record differing in make, model and capacity from those referenced in the fact-finding report.

It also highlighted that the expert who analysed the material was neither accredited under Section 79A of the IT Act nor certified in digital forensics. Even during cross-examination, the expert admitted he lacked the requisite qualifications.

Several departmental witnesses admitted they had merely seen the alleged video on WhatsApp or social media and could not confirm whether it was genuine. None produced a copy of the clip during the inquiry.

The inquiry stressed that imputations on a woman's character required heightened scrutiny, and vague testimonies could not justify disciplinary action. Even the department's main witness, the judge's orderly, conceded he had seen a clip online but was unsure of its authenticity.

In light of these findings, the inquiry concluded that Ms. A was not guilty of any misconduct. She has been fully cleared of all charges, stated the report. (ANI)

