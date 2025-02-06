New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court has recently issued summons to Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director to appear before over the delay in supplying the legible copies of documents to accused person.

Special judge Aparna Swami summoned ED's Director asking him to appear along with the Investigation Officer (IO) and to apprise the status of documents to be supplied to the accused persons.

The court is dealing with a money laundering case linked with a case of Rs. 88 crores against M/S UNICKON SECURITIES PVT. LTD AND others. This matter is at the stage of scrutiny of documents.

The court noted that the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Simon Benjamin for ED failed to appear in the court, he is not even present on VC.

However, the Deputy Director for ED is appearing through VC and submits that the copies which are supplied to the accused persons are the best possible copies available with the department, the noted.

"In view of the submissions and the delay in the matter with regard to providing of the legible copies as seen from the order sheets dated 28.03.2024, this court deems it appropriate to direct the Director of ED alongwith the investigating Officer to appear in the court and give in writing the status of documents to be provided to the accused persons," the court directed in the order passed on January 25.

The matter has been listed on March 26, 2025.

ED had filed a case against accused M/s Unickon Securities Pvt. Ltd., M/s Unickon Fincap Pvt. Ltd., M/s Unickon Financial Intermediaries Pvt. Ltd., M/s Unickon Real Estate Pvt. Ltd., M/s i360 Staffing and Training Solutions Private Limited, Shri Gajendra Nagpal, Ram Mohan Gupta, Mrs Sonia Nagpal, Vikas Mallan, Sandeep Arora and Neeraj Grover.

It is stated that Security and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had filed a prosecution complaint at Patiala House Court, New Delhi on 08.10.2016 against accused USPL, Gajendra Nagpal, Ex-Director of Unickon Securities Private Limited and Unickon Fincap Private Limited, Ram Mohan Gupta, Director of Unickon Securities Private Limited and Unickon Fincap Private Limited, Shri Neeraj Grover, Ex-compliance officer of Unickon Securities Private Limited, M/s i360 Staffing and Training Solutions Private Limited, Ms. Sonia Nagpak, Director of M/s i360 Staffing and Training Solutions Private Limited, Mrs. Kaushal Kumar Nagpal, Director of M/s i360 Staffing and Training Solutions Private Limited and Unickon Fincap Private Limited, and others.

The complaint was filed for violation of Sections 12 A r/w 24(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, (SEBI) 1992 and Regulation 3(a) & (d) and Regulation 4(1) of the SEBI (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair and Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices Relating to Securities Market) Regulation 2003, punishable u/s 24(1) read with Section 27 of SEBI Act 1992. (ANI)

