New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court has put up for consideration the charge sheet filed against two persons under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on May 31.

The charge sheet has been filed against Naushad and Jagjit alias Jagga under sections of UAPA and the Explosive Act.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sanjay Khanagwal has listed the matter for consideration on May 31.

These accused were arrested on January 12 by the special cell and the charge sheet was filed on May 10 by the Special cell of Delhi Police.

They are also involved in the alleged murder of one person and beheading him in the Bhalaswa Dairy area.

One of the accused Naushad was granted parole in view of the death of his son-in-law.

While opposing the bail plea, Delhi police had submitted inputs that the Pakistani Intelligence Agency, ISI is planning to execute targeted killings of prominent public persons in Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states and they have planned to execute these killings through local gangsters.

It was also submitted in a status report that on January 12, 2023, through a reliable source, it was revealed that one of the Punjab-based gangsters namely Jagjit alias Jassa alias Kaptan has set up a base in the area of North Delhi for this purpose.

This information was further developed and it was revealed that he is staying with Naushad of Jahangir Puri area and that they have also acquired high-grade weapons to carry out the target killings, Delhi had submitted.

During further course of investigation based on source input both the accused were arrested from Jahangir Puri, Delhi and three pistols and 22 live cartridges were recovered from their possession, the Delhi police had said.

Delhi police had said that in their interrogation, it was revealed that they belonged to banned terrorist organizations LET and KTF respectively.

Their foreign-based handlers had tasked them to execute target killings of some prominent public persons to further their cause of terrorism, police had said.

As per the report, highly incriminatory, inflammatory material was found in the mobile phones of accused persons, which was indicative of their terrorist acts.

Hence, provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act were invoked in the present case and an investigation was carried out by the undersigned, the report had submitted.

During further course of investigation on the instance of accused persons two military grade hand grenades were recovered from their rented house at Balaswa Dairy, Delhi.

It was also revealed that they have committed a gruesome murder to prove their credibility to their handlers.

Hence, both the accused person is in judicial custody. (ANI)

