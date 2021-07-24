New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Saturday nabbed a notorious criminal wanted in the double murder case including a parole jumper in another murder case, from Mangolpuri Ring Road Flyover, said the Delhi Police.

Two pistols, magazines, and eight live cartridges were recovered from the possession of the dreaded wanted criminal Arif, informed the Delhi Police Special Team.

Accordingly, a team led by Inspector Pankaj Arora comprising Senior Inspector Santosh Kumar, Assistant Sub-inspector Rajbir Singh, Head Constables; Ghanshyam, Deepak, Sandeep, Vinod, Yashveer & Ct. Kapil was formed under the close supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Rajesh Kumar to apprehend the gangster, stated the Delhi Police.

At around 1:30 am, he was apprehended from near Mangolpuri Ring Road Flyover. He tried to run away from the spot but Ct. Kapil chased him about 50 meters and knocked him down to the ground and he was overpowered with the help of the team, according to the Delhi Special Team.

Delhi Police said, on the interrogation Arif revealed that he is the head of Bada Ikram Gang, operating in Uttar Pradesh (West) & Delhi/NCR.

Arif was accused in a murder case registered at Punjab Bagh Police Station, and while he was out on parole he committed one more murder that was registered at Nangloi Police Station and had a reward of Rs. 50,000, added the police.

During the interrogation, he revealed that in his business of selling meat at Ghazipur Mandi, he developed a business rivalry with one Salim, who is also in the same trade. Due to this business rivalry, he attacked Salim and murdered him against which an FIR at Punjabi Bagh Police Station was registered, further added the police.

In the month of March 2021, when he was out on parole, he along with his brother-in-law namely Salim Qureshi attacked the associates of his above business rival and killed one of his associates namely Zakir regarding FIR was registered under section 302/34 IPC & under the Arms Act, 1959 was registered at Nangloi Police Station, he further revealed in the interrogation.

The weapons recovered by the police from his possession were one 9 mm country-made pistol along with its magazine, Five live cartridges of 9 mm country-made pistol, One .32 mm country-made pistol along with its magazine, and three live cartridges of .32 mm country-made pistol. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)