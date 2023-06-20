New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): The Customs Department of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) Delhi destroyed 1,289 units of liquor bottles and 51.68 kg of drugs.

According to the Customs official, the liquor bottles of different brands pertain to lost property or detained goods.

"The Customs Officers of IGI Airport, Delhi destroyed a total of 51.68 Kgs Drugs (41.97 Kgs of Heroin and 9.71 Kgs of Cocaine)," said customs officials.

"Delhi Airport Customs disposed of 1289 units of liquor bottles of different brands pertaining to Lost Property/Detained goods at Terminal-3, IGI Airport, New Delhi over the period April 2020 to December 2022, by destruction on 19.06.2023," they said.

Earlier in May, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) discovered a sizable amount of medicines estimated to be worth approximately Rs 57.30 lakh from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in New Delhi, the officials said.

According to PRO CISF, "The suspected passenger was identified as an Indian national, Vakeel Ahmed bound for Bahrain by Gulf Air flight."

"At about 0240 hrs, on the basis of behaviour detection, CISF surveillance and intelligence staff noticed suspicious activities of a passenger at the check-in area, Terminal-3 of IGI Airport," the officials said in a statement.

It further stated, "Due to suspicion, the passenger was diverted to the random checking point for thorough checking of his baggage."

The officials informed that while examination of the checked-in baggage through the X-BIS machine, CISF personnel noticed suspicious images. (ANI)

