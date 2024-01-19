New Delhi, January 19: The death toll in the Pitampura fire incident has gone up to six, police said on Friday. The deceased include four women and two men, they added. The deceased have been identified as Rakesh Gupta (62), his daughter Shweta (30) and wife Renu Gupta (62), Santosh (25), Kirti (25) and Shanu Verma (27).

An FIR has been registered under sections 285, 336 and 304 A of the Indian Penal Code at Maurya Enclave Police Station. As many as six people were evacuated when a fire broke out in a residential building in northwest Delhi's Pitampura area on Thursday evening. Delhi Fire: Three Die After Massive Blaze Erupts in a House in Pitampura Area (Watch Video).

"All the six people who were evacuated by the fire service have died in the hospital. Six people, including four females and two males, were rescued from the house but they were declared dead later in the hospital. No one else is injured," North West Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jitendra Meena said speaking to reporters on Thursday. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Factory in Bawana, No Casualties or Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

"The cause of the fire is not yet known. It may be due to an electric short circuit or some other reason. All the people who died were tenants...The building was residential. People used to stay as tenants on different floors...Legal action will be taken," the DCP added.

"We received information of a fire at a house in the Pitampura area. Seven fire tenders are present at the spot... Six people were evacuated immediately by the fire service...," SK Dua, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said to ANI on Thursday.

Meanwhile, two children were killed in a fire that broke out at a house located near the Gourkhede Complex in the Seminary Hills area of Nagpur on Friday. The deceased children were identified as seven-year-old Devas and two-year-old Prabhas, according to Nagpur Police.