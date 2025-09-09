New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held a meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other Odisha MPs on Tuesday and discussed various upcoming railway projects in the state.

While addressing a press conference, Pradhan emphasised Ashwini Vaishnaw's announcement of Rs 1 lakh crore railway projects in Odisha. The Union Minister stated that the Centre has implemented fundamental changes in Odisha's railway sector to promote development and enhance agricultural production in the state.

"Today, there was a discussion among Members of Parliament colleagues. Ashwini Vaishnaw Ji had mentioned in the previous budget about an investment of ₹1 lakh crore in Odisha. To promote development and boost the agricultural produce sector, the Government of India has made fundamental changes in the railway sector. Work is underway on various projects," Dharmendra Pradhan told reporters.

Pradhan informed that the construction of new railway stations and lines is underway in Odisha. He said that the work on the Bhibanagar railway line was progressing slowly, which was discussed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"New stations are being built, and railway line construction is ongoing. The work on the Bhibanagar railway line was progressing slowly; even the Prime Minister himself discussed this issue," he said.

The Union Minister stated that discussions took place to increase the railway connectivity to Odisha's Kandhamal district, which is referred to as "Kashmir of Odisha".

He further stated that several parts of Southern Odisha are deprived of railway connectivity, from where many people travel to other parts of the country for work purposes.

"There was also a discussion by the Railway Minister on how the railway can reach the Kandhamal district, which is referred to as the Kashmir of Odisha. In our southern Odisha, there are some regions that are still deprived of railway connectivity, from where many citizens travel to different parts of the country for work. There was discussion on how railway lines can be constructed there -- how southern Odisha can be connected," he said. (ANI)

