New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) In view of the "alarming rise" in COVID-19 infections and the toll it has taken on the health and lives of judicial officers and staff of subordinate judiciary, the Delhi High Court has preponed the vacation of district courts.

The high court has decided that the district courts, except that of metropolitan magistrates, in Delhi will remain closed for summer vacation from May 17 to June 3, both days included, according to an office order issued by Registrar General Manoj Jain.

It also said that the courts of metropolitan magistrates will remain closed for vacation from May 17 to May 27.

According to the earlier schedule, the district courts' summer vacation was to commence from June 14 and end on June 30, both days included.

The high court has also directed that the cases listed in the district courts between May 17 and June 3 shall be taken up from June 14 to June 30.

It also said that the existing system of functioning via video conference shall continue till June 30 in the district courts.

The high court's office order has also directed that the Principal District and Sessions Judge and Principal Judge (Family Court) shall ensure that bare minimum staff is called physically and that majority of them should mandatorily work from home till the situation becomes normal.

